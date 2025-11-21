Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 152,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 127,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 79.88%. Research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building the media platform for video games and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Reaching over 300 million gamers every month, the company is a member of the Comscore 100 ranking of the top Internet Properties in the U.S and the largest in the Gaming Information category on mobile devices.

