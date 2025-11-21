Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Mizuho increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Elastic Trading Down 11.1%

NYSE ESTC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elastic has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $566,854.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Elastic by 154.0% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

