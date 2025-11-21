The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,588. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 913,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.