Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Jack In The Box to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Jack In The Box stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 195,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,776. Jack In The Box has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $301.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack In The Box during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jack In The Box by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jack In The Box by 7,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

