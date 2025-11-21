Financial Contrast: BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) and Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Else Nutrn has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM has a beta of 5.8, indicating that its share price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Else Nutrn and BZAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Else Nutrn -180.47% -843.88% -168.42% BZAM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Else Nutrn $5.82 million 7.10 -$11.08 million ($0.11) -1.00 BZAM $37.96 million 0.00 -$27.31 million ($0.27) N/A

This table compares Else Nutrn and BZAM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Else Nutrn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BZAM. Else Nutrn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BZAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BZAM beats Else Nutrn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Else Nutrn

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants. The company provides its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

