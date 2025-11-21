holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.96 Thousand

holoride (RIDE) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. holoride has a total market capitalization of $413.73 thousand and $13.96 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.68 or 0.03254924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00055608 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,616.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

