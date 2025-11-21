Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.38 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded flat against the US dollar.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,743,683,059 coins and its circulating supply is 44,734,739,777 coins. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,743,683,059.36309067 with 44,734,739,776.84692104 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

