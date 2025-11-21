Grass (GRASS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $172.70 Million

Grass (GRASS) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Grass has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a market cap of $172.70 million and $169.72 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grass token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grass

Grass’ launch date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,798,800 tokens. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.48559392 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $245,379,030.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

