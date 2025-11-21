Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65.85 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $423.29 million and $65.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84,078.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.31 or 0.00752048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.79 or 0.00590865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00099461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00398101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00015967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,156,381,308 coins and its circulating supply is 5,156,368,566 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,156,252,374.66. The last known price of Conflux is 0.08540557 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $47,958,976.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

