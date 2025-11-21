Watchman Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 599 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $655.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $688.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.