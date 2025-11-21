Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.930-7.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.920-1.920 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

NYSE VEEV opened at $271.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $343,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

