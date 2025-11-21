MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI is Martin Currie Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 3.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $95,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,899.75 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,230.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,364.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,854.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.