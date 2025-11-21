Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Purchases 1,533 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

