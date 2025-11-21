Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 265 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $3,869,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 616.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA opened at $476.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $485.74. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

