Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $585.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

