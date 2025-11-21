Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,178 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 99.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Applied Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 150,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.