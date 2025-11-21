MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,858 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

