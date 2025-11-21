Willis Investment Counsel Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $185.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

