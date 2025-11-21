Willis Investment Counsel Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,276,000 after buying an additional 330,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $115.86 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

