MAI Capital Management Purchases 54,695 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,695 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $6,983,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,376,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,602,000 after purchasing an additional 833,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $306.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

