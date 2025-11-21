Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Webull traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 4560641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Webull in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Webull to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Webull alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BULL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

Webull Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BULL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth $120,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webull in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webull during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.