Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 33.8% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.65. 249,172,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,691% from the average session volume of 8,926,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.75.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

