Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.380-6.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.770-1.85 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $165.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ross Stores by 347.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

