Reviewing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ)

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Albina Community Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $921.82 million 5.75 $190.14 million $2.04 20.00

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

