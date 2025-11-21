Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Chardan Capital

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,078. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,850. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,481. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

