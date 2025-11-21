Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $107,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $336.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.77 and a 200 day moving average of $291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.84.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.