Reviewing Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Kodak and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak 1.06% 2.32% 0.76% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Eastman Kodak has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eastman Kodak and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Kodak 1 0 0 0 1.00 Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastman Kodak and Spectris”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak $1.05 billion 0.63 $102.00 million ($0.33) -20.59 Spectris $1.66 billion 3.08 $298.52 million N/A N/A

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Eastman Kodak.

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats Spectris on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment provides digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions; press systems and components under the PROSPER brand name, as well as print inks and primers under the KODAK OPTIMAX, KODACHROME, and KODAK EKTACOLOR brand names; and PRINERGY, a workflow production software, which is used by customers to manage digital and conventional print content from file creation to output. This segment offers its products to commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, décor, and packaging/labels. The Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment engages in industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, advanced materials and functional printing, and IP licensing and analytical activities. This segment also comprises the Kodak Research Laboratories, which conducts research, develops new product or new business opportunities, and files patent applications for its inventions and innovations, as well as manages licensing of its intellectual property to third parties. The Brand segment engages in the licensing of Kodak brand to third parties. The company is also involved in the operation of Eastman Business Park, a technology center and industrial complex. It sells its products and services through direct sales, third party resellers, dealers, channel partners, and distributors. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

