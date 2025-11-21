Zacks Research Upgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Hold

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Torrid Stock Up 3.2%

CURV opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $262.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $30,187.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,443 shares in the company, valued at $191,248.54. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,835.36. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth $87,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,233,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

