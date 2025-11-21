Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 30,149 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD opened at $303.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.