Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

