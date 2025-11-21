Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 76.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAXI opened at $15.76 on Friday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $287,000.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

