Render Token (RNDR) Tops One Day Volume of $95.34 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $883.18 million and $95.34 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,174.63 or 0.99558697 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 533,344,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,584,616 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

