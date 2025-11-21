AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $391.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research set a $365.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.19.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $267.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.59, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.60. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

