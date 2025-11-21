Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial from $366.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $312.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,715,651,000 after acquiring an additional 87,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,689,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

