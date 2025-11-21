Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.58 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $37.88 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,543.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.78 or 0.00750247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.00565168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00098906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.73 or 0.00400671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00015833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 215,533,620 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

