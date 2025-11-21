Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94,751 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,327,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0%

SYK stock opened at $360.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 522,618 shares of company stock valued at $185,577,237 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.