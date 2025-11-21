Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 182,031 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,031 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $44,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $293,922,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

