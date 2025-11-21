Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Neo Ivy Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.82, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $3,484,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,814.30. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

