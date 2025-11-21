Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

