Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 564,736 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,715,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,042.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,057.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.