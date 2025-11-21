Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 597 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,042.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,057.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $849.83 and its 200 day moving average is $786.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.