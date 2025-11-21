Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $68,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $293,922,634. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

