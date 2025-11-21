JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,799,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,207,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.34. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

