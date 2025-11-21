Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
