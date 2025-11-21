Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

