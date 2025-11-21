Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Buys 10,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.07 per share, for a total transaction of $480,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,315,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,228,538.01. This trade represents a 0.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle acquired 12,469 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $605,120.57.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Stephen Trundle bought 3,531 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $171,500.67.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $48.79 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 2,637.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

