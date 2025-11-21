Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:WEA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

