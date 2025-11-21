Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) SVP Jan Janick Sells 8,967 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Jan Janick sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $382,532.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,086.66. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE BHE opened at $42.26 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

