Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WIW opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

