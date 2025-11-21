Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of WIW opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.03.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft’s AI Superfactory Could Power a Stock Rally
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.