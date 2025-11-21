UGI Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

UGI has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

UGI Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About UGI

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UGI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

