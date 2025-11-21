Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NMB stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Simplify National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

About Simplify National Muni Bond ETF

The Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that predominantly invests in investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds while utilizing a multi-asset option spread writing strategy. The fund seeks to provide income, and secondarily, capital appreciation.

