Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%
NMB stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Simplify National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.
About Simplify National Muni Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify National Muni Bond ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft’s AI Superfactory Could Power a Stock Rally
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.